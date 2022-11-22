After Harry Maguire returned to England's starting line-up for their World Cup opener against Iran, w﻿e asked where his Old Trafford future lies.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

R﻿odney: Maguire was still at fault for being turned inside out for Iran’s first goal, and that’s his problem - he isn’t quick enough. To me, he relies too much on his colleagues to help him out. He is not self reliant and technically where he should be for a player at that level.

I﻿an: He will be captain next season and he will be picking up a trophy. And the year after he will still be captain when he picks up the cup for winning the league.

D﻿es: "I think everything other than the goal, he did perfectly well," said Rio Ferdinand. So apart from the most crucial error of the whole game, Maguire did good? United should tout him around with an offer of £1m to anybody who'll take him off their books.