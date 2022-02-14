Everton 3-0 Leeds United: Pick of the stats

Everton picked up their biggest Premier League victory since September 2020 (5-2 v West Brom), while this was their biggest win to nil in the competition since a 4-0 victory over Manchester Utd in April 2019.

Leeds have conceded 46 goals in the Premier League this season, with only Norwich shipping more in the competition so far this term.

Everton’s first two goals today were from headers – in Premier League history, no side has scored more headed goals than the Toffees (336, level with Manchester United).