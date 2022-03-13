Arsenal v Leicester City: Confirmed team news
Arsenal are unchanged from the side that won 3-2 at Watford in their last Premier League outing.
A fifth straight victory for Mikel Arteta's team would move them back above Manchester United into the Champions League places.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Oedegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette
Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.
Brendan Rodgers has made three changes from the Leicester team that won 1-0 at home to Leeds.
Tielemans and Ndidi drop down to the bench, while the injured Vardy misses out. They are replaced by Iheanacho, Pereira and Mendy, who makes his first start of the season.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Amartey, Soyuncu, Thomas, Maddison, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Barnes
Subs: Jakupovic, Justin, Tielemans, Pérez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Daka, Lookman