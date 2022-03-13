Arsenal v Leicester City: Confirmed team news

Arsenal are unchanged from the side that won 3-2 at Watford in their last Premier League outing.

A fifth straight victory for Mikel Arteta's team would move them back above Manchester United into the Champions League places.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Soares, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Oedegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Swanson.