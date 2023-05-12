Sutton's prediction: 2-0

I am starting to slightly worry about Manchester United. They have lost their past two games, and only managed one goal in the past 315 minutes they've played.

Most of their problems have come away from Old Trafford but the heat is really on them now, because Liverpool are right on their tail in the race for the top four.

Wolves look super-organised under Julen Lopetegui, which is why it was a surprise when they got absolutely spanked at Brighton a couple of weeks ago.

This game is going to be a lot closer than that, because Manchester United are nowhere near as expansive as the Seagulls are, but as long as David de Gea puts his gloves on the right way, I still think Erik ten Hag's side will find a way to win.

Joe's prediction: Wolves have nothing to play for but United are still looking for something to get a top-four spot. I think United will swing it, although if De Gea has another stinker it could go the other way. 2-0

