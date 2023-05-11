Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City are providing subsidised coaches to the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The 3 June date clashes with a train strike, so City have arranged for additional coach transport, costing adults £50 and juniors £40.

There is an additional complication for City fans as there is a Coldplay concert at Etihad Stadium that night so supporters using the coaches have been given two alternative Metrolink stops to get them from.