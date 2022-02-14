Manchester United are "a team of talented individuals who do not play as a team", according to former Southampton defender Francis Benali.

United's push for the top four has stuttered after draws with Burnley and Southampton in the past week and Benali noted the contrast between Ralf Rangnick's side and the Saints.

"Rangnick is trying to get across a new style of play but they're really struggling to implement it," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It very much seems like a team of talented individuals who are not playing as a team and are struggling to sustain Rangnick's style of play.

"On the flipside, Southampton are really well drilled and they know exactly what their manager wants them to do. It's certainly worrying from a point of view."

Listen to the full discussion on United from 10'18 on BBC Sounds