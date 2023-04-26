Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says midfielder Anthony Gordon is "in a good place" before returning to Goodison Park to face his former club Everton on Thursday.

Gordon, 22, joined the Magpies for a reported initial fee of £40m in January, with his time at Goodison coming to a sour end.

"It’s very difficult for me to comment on how he left because I’m not party to what happened and what went on," Howe said: "I can only really comment on the player that I’ve seen and he’s been very good.

"He’s trained really well, he’s very passionate, he wants to achieve and wants to do really well in his career. He’s fine, he’s in a good place and looking forward to the game.

"The beauty of it is he’s seen the Everton crowd many times. He was at the club a long time so he will have no surprises about what to expect.

"I’m sure he’s seen other players go back and receive mixed receptions. Hopefully he’s seen enough to be robust enough to deal with what happens."