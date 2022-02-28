Everton 0-1 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have won each of their last 10 matches against Everton in all competitions, making it Pep Guardiola’s joint-longest winning run against an opponent in his managerial career (also 10 v Watford).

Everton have won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches since the start of October (D3 L13); their nine points in this time is the fewest of any side in the division since October.

Only against Portsmouth (13 between 1947 and 1956) have Everton lost more consecutive league matches in their history than their current run of nine consecutive Premier League defeats to City.