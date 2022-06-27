Forest release pre-season fixture details
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the first part of their pre-season fixture programme.
The City Ground is undergoing infrastructure work in preparation for the return to the Premier League on Saturday 13 August so Forest have two games down the road at the home of East Midlands neighbours Burton.
Trips to Alicante in Spain and Berlin, Germany bookend the released fixtures.
Forest’s final week of pre-season fixtures will be released in the coming days.
#nffc pre-season fixtures announced pic.twitter.com/8RiKLiExFp— BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) June 27, 2022
