'I look forward to the challenge' - Kane expects tough race for Golden Boot

Harry Kane says having Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez in the Premier League is only a good thing and the Tottenham forward expects another tough race for the Golden Boot.

Haaland has completed a move to Manchester City, while Liverpool have agreed a fee to sign Nunez from Benfica.

Speaking before England's Nations League match against Hungary, Kane said: "The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough.

"The Premier League has produced some top strikers from around the world for a number of years now. Every season I’ve been playing it has always been a tough battle. You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings that is going to be the case.

"It helps me as a player to have good competition. It drives me to improve and get better and I look forward to the challenge.

"I try to focus on myself to begin with. Going into any season I have things I want to achieve and goals I want to reach. I try not to focus too much on other players in that aspect. I can’t control what they do but what I will do is continue to work hard and improve.

"After this game I will have a nice break but then look forward to what will be a tough pre-season I’m sure and get ready for the new season like I have for the last seven or eight years now."