Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok

Erik ten Hag is acutely aware how important this tour is for getting his message across.

The new Manchester United manager knows once he gets a fortnight into the season there will be no space for the intense sessions he needs to implement his ideas.

Whether it is shouting encouragement to his younger players who are eager to impress, talking one-on-one with Anthony Martial or going through set piece drills, no opportunity is being wasted.

Ten Hag is being helped by the weather as rather than the oppressive conditions United have experienced in Bangkok previously, this time round it is just warm.