Newcastle United have appointed Darren Eales as chief executive.

Eales arrives from Major League Soccer side Atalanta United, where he has been since 2014.

The 49-year-old has worked with Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth before, at West Brom between 2006 and 2010, while he has also had a spell at Tottenham.

"Newcastle United is both a giant of a club and the heartbeat of its community," said Eales.

"Every time I have visited St James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

"This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history."