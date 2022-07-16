Magpies bring in new CEO from the MLS

Darren EalesGetty Images

Newcastle United have appointed Darren Eales as chief executive.

Eales arrives from Major League Soccer side Atalanta United, where he has been since 2014.

The 49-year-old has worked with Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth before, at West Brom between 2006 and 2010, while he has also had a spell at Tottenham.

"Newcastle United is both a giant of a club and the heartbeat of its community," said Eales.

"Every time I have visited St James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans.

"This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history."