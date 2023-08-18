Banfield on Morton, new signings, and sticking to the plan
Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland
Assistant manager Neil Banfield has been talking to the media ahead of Rangers' Viaplay Cup tie against Greenock Morton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
Says that they will not take Morton for granted in any sense, and rejects the notion that it is an opportunity to give players an opportunity - "You don’t give anyone opportunities to stake their claim. I think the manager will pick the team that he feels will win the game".
Insists that they haven't looked beyond Morton to the Champions League play-off against PSV - "We’ve got Morton tomorrow and we’ll given them the utmost respect and move on to PSV once the game finishes".
Believes that opening-day defeat to Kilmarnock didn't affect Michael Beale's planning, which has remained the same since "day one".
Regarding the large number of new signings, Banfield says that time together on the pitch is the only way they will improve, and emphasised that "it does take time". Believes the midweek win over Servette has been a "good experience" for the new group working together
Banfield wouldn't be drawn on the ticket situation with Celtic refusing their allocation for Ibrox, saying: "I think that's for the powers above me."
On Matondo, Roofe, Davies and Lawrence not being named in Rangers' European squad, Banfield said: "The four of them on the whole have had lengthy injuries and I think Michael wants a real healthy group and the reliability of the squad".