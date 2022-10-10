S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

I﻿t will be a source of satisfaction for Erik ten Hag and frustration for Frank Lampard that Manchester United came to a ground with an atmosphere as hostile as Goodison Park, went a goal down, and still had a pretty comfortable night.

A﻿t one point deep in the second period, United still had 70% possession and Everton had been restricted to a single shot.

E﻿vidently, those awful defeats at Brentford and Manchester City mean United can still be a soft touch, but Ten Hag's side got it right on Sunday.

A﻿nd, after a decent couple of games, Everton's limitations were exposed.