James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

During the early weeks of the season, when West Ham were struggling to score goals and pick up points, the general consensus was that we had been quite unlucky.

Against Nottingham Forest we missed a penalty, hit the bar twice, had 19 shots and a goal disallowed but lost 1-0. At Stamford Bridge, Maxwel Cornet scored a perfectly good last-minute goal to level the score at 2-2, only for VAR to rule it out for reasons no one really understands to this day.

It just seemed like we weren't getting the rub of the green but signs were there that things would eventually improve.

But, after 15 games, things haven't really changed.

After our latest defeat, against Leicester on Saturday, David Moyes claimed we played well enough to win the game despite losing 2-0. Admittedly we did have enough chances to score more goals than the Foxes, but we didn't convert any of them, which has been the story of our season so far.

We've had 203 shots on goal this season - only five teams have had more - but only scored 12 goals. That's a goal every 16.9 shots. So while it's clear we have absolutely no problem creating chances, scoring them is a completely different issue altogether.

That can't be all down to bad luck. At some point you have to try to work out what you can change in order to improve. Thankfully, David Moyes has six weeks to fix it.

Otherwise, it'll be West Ham's owners making the changes.