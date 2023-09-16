Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate tells Japanese media he still has career ambitions "to clear" and has "always had an ultimate goal in mind". (Herald - subscription required), external

Hatate and Celtic have opened talks over a new contract. (Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admits Hatate had a challenging summer amid transfer links. (Herald - subscription required), external

Tuesday's Champions League opener with Feyenoord will weigh on Rodgers' mind as the Celtic manager selects his team to face Dundee on Saturday. (Scotsman), external

Feyenoord face a striker shortage going into Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Celtic in Rotterdam. (Record), external

