Celtic are considering signing free agent Ryan Bertrand, 34, to increase their options at left-back. (Record), external

Meanwhile, Celtic have rejected a six-figure offer from Nottingham Forest for forward Rocco Vata, 18, who is also attracting interest from Italy. (Sun), external

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke expects Celtic's Champions League group with Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord and Lazio to be "fun". (Scotsman), external

