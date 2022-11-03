Ga﻿ry Rose, BBC Sport

Despite the injury to Ben Chilwell, there was some positive news for Chelsea in the performance of Denis Zakaria, who has had a strange start to his career at Stamford Bridge.

The defensive midfielder was signed on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day from Juventus by previous boss Thomas Tuchel, but he was overlooked for game time by the German and then his replacement Graham Potter.

However, the Switzerland international was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up on Wednesday and he made the most of his chance.

On top of his goal, Zakaria was clearly determined to impress. He produced a busy performance and in the second half he made an excellent tackle to halt a Dinamo attack and immediately send Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away.

His display should ensure he will not have to endure another long wait to pull on a Chelsea shirt again.