Wonder goal 'was a blur' - Brown eyeing more heroics against Rangers

James Brown felt comfortably numb when his wonder strike helped to stun Rangers last season and he hopes St Johnstone can conjure more heroics against the Ibrox men this weekend.

The 25-year-old defender laced a 25-yarded into the top corner to send Saints on their way to a 2-1 victory last November on Rangers' previous league visit to Perth.

“I’ll take a similar result for the goal, it’s a memory that’s nice to look back on, but anything along those lines I’d be happy to accept,” said Brown.

“It was good, it’s one of those, you go numb, you don’t expect to score from that but you just try your luck and it flew in.

“It was a bit of a blur at the time, I just remember hitting it and the next minute it went quiet a bit because normally they have more fans than us.

“It was just a shock and then I got a rugby tackle from behind from Ryan McGowan and then it was like ‘Oh, I’ve scored a goal.’

“It was made a lot sweeter by winning the game. It’s a day that you’ll look back on when it’s all done with a big smile.”