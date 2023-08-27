Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Sky Sports: "It was much more difficult than the Barcelona game [in the Champions League]. Today was different. We didn't start the game well, we conceded a goal, and got a red card. Then we played better. At half-time the feeling was there that something was possible. Nunez with a super performance, I don't think we needed too much luck. We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin, he was obviously fired up from not starting.

"It's clear he's not happy. It's early in the season, we need to find stability and results. He will play, there's no doubt about that. We need everyone. We need to find a way of playing. This is a new team with new key players. It needs time. He scores two goals and can't get the smile off his face. For the team, it was super important. You need these things together. You cannot force it. I enjoyed that in the last second."

Klopp disagreed with some of the refereeing decisions: "First and foremost, I think when Trent gets a yellow card, it's a clear foul on him. The fourth official said so. There is no active contact from Virgil van Dijk, it is just him going for the ball and on the way there he made contact.

"For this contact, getting a red card, oh my God, unbelievable. We will see. For today, it gave us the chance to create something really special. The boys put up a proper fight."