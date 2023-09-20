Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

Where are Fulham’s goals going to come from? That is becoming a big question, and a genuine concern for supporters.

They’ve lost Aleksandar Mitrovic, so who in the current squad can fill his very large goalscoring boots?

No doubt there was relief as Carlos Vinicius made his first appearance of the season, off the bench, against Luton and scored the winning goal. But is that going to be the first of many?

Raul Jimenez got three goals for Mexico on recent international duty. But it has been 18 months since he last scored in the Premier League. Marco Silva says he is sure the goals will come. And perhaps - under a manager who gave Mitrovic the confidence he needed - that’s true. But how long will it be before that first Fulham goal?

Rodrigo Muniz is back from a season on loan at Middlesbrough, where he didn’t play as often as he would’ve hoped. The fact that he hasn’t gone out on loan again and is part of the Fulham team at the moment might be something of a surprise. But is he really ready to be playing regularly in the Premier League?

Silva reminded journalists at a recent press conference that there were 15 different scorers for Fulham in the league last season.

But are there any players in the current squad who can reach double figures this season? Fulham fans will certainly hope so, they just might not be sure who that player is yet.

