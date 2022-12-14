Hearts v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Hearts are winless in their last five Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock (D1 L4) since winning 2-1 in February 2019 under Craig Levein.

Kilmarnock have won each of their last four Scottish Premiership away games at Hearts, all by a one-goal margin, with this their first such trip since winning 3-2 in February 2020.

No side recovered more points from losing positions in the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership before the break for the World Cup than Hearts (8, level with Rangers).

Kilmarnock have won just one of their last 16 away games in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L14), and have picked up just one point from eight away league games this season (D1 L7), the fewest in the top-flight.