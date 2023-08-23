The Athletic's Caoimhe O'Neill believes Liverpool must sign another midfielder this summer, amid continuing links with Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch: "This has been rumbling on all summer, given he's a holding midfielder who are hard to come by.

"He has been extremely limited with game time and this fresh report suggests that Bayern would be open to a move this summer but are potentially leaning towards keeping him. It will be interesting to see how it plays out given his playing time was so limited last season.

"(He is a) Holding midfielder. Very talented, young. Plays for the Netherlands so would have a link to (Virgil) Van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

"He's one of the players who's been on their radar throughout the summer and maybe before that as well. It feels they do need another midfielder before the season really kicks into gear and definitely before the end of the transfer window which we know is fast approaching."

