Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes his side have "settled" back into life in the top flight after promotion.

T﻿he Rugby Park side are three points off the bottom and five games undefeated ahead of Saturday's trip to St Johnstone.

“The level of performances is exactly what I was hoping for from the outset," said McInnes, who confirmed defender Ben Chrisene will miss the trip to Perth with an ankle complaint, while Liam Donnelly is set to return from injury.

“I think we have settled into the Premiership and the cup run hasn’t done us any harm either in terms of building confidence.

“We have a run of games where hopefully we can stay unbeaten.

“I am proud of the unbeaten run and I hope that they are and hopefully we can keep it going.”