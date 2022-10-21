'A club that is connected from top to bottom is exactly what you want'
- Published
Mikel Arteta said the support from the Arsenal fans this season has brought his side "joy".
"When you see people happy and a club that is connected from top to bottom that is exactly what you want," he said.
"We have to continue to give them reasons to be as supportive and excited as they are right now."
The Arsenal boss also reflected on whether he has enough squad depth to compete for trophies, saying: "It will depend on a number of factors, such as how players are performing, injuries and what happens during the World Cup.
"There are a lot of questions there that we don't have the answers to at the moment.
"But we are planning to have the right resources like we do right now, but we have to all experience it and try our best to get the right outcome."