Asked about the reason for the delay in signing striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, Heckingbottom said: "It's out of my hands, I don't know. I'm hoping it's happening, I would have loved and Cameron would have loved to have got it over the line to be involved on Sunday, but we haven't done it yet."

Heckingbottom wants his new signings to be "fearless" and not be worried about making errors: "Our environment I think is pretty simple, but not everyone believes what you say, I'm expecting mistakes. If we're going to compete with these clubs week on week, we have to be fearless and we have to be at our very best to win games. To be at your very best, you can't be holding back. That is our approach, sometimes it will work, sometimes it will cost us but we want to keep improving."

On the challenge of facing champions Manchester City, he said: "We've got to be at our very, very best. There are going to be moments where we are going to have to be a bit aggressive and take risks, we know that if we want to get a result, create chances and score goals. At the same time, you have to accept they're the moments when they can capitalise and get their good moments."