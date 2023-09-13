Fulham v Luton Town: Pick of the stats

This is the first top-flight meeting between Fulham and Luton since the 1959-60 campaign. The Cottagers won 4-2 at home in the September, while the Hatters won 4-1 at Kenilworth Road in the January of that season.

Fulham have only lost one of their last eight Premier League matches against newly promoted opposition at Craven Cottage (W3 D4), going down 1-2 to Leeds United in March 2021.

Luton could become only the second side to lose each of their first four Premier League matches in their first season in the competition, after Swindon Town in 1993-94. Under Rob Edwards, the Hatters had only lost three of their 25 Championship games last season, excluding play-offs, before earning promotion.

Raul Jimenez remains without a goal in the Premier League since the start of last season, attempting 27 shots in 19 appearances without scoring in this time. His expected goals total of 3.0 is the highest of any player without a goal in the division since the beginning of 2022-23.