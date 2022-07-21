Marc Albrighton says Leicester City are starting to regain their bearings after beating Championship side Hull City to earn their first victory of pre-season.

The winger said the return to work under manager Brendan Rodgers has been typically “tough”, juggling demanding training sessions and a succession of practice matches.

“It’s the old cliche - it’s all about getting the fitness up, all about getting on the pitch and finding your pitch geography, if you like. You lose that quickly over the summer," Albrighton told BBC Radio Leicester.

“It’s important to get that back soon as possible in pre-season.

“The training has been great – it’s been tough, but there is nothing better than playing games and playing on a big pitch against tough opposition like we did tonight [against Hull].

“The first couple of weeks are hard. We were going into the pre-season games heavy legged. The longer it goes on, the tougher the games get. It’s about gaining your winning mentality and desire to win every ball.”