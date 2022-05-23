Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Aston Villa were swept away in a stunning five minutes that gave Manchester City the Premier League title after playing with calm composure and organisation to go two goals ahead.

In the end, a tide of emotion and a surge of City quality proved too much for Steven Gerrard’s side just when it looked like they might achieve the perfect result to end their season.

Gerrard was smart tactically, targeting 37-year-old Fernandinho with the pace and mobility of Ollie Watkins, while at the back Villa kept City quiet, even though they dominated possession.

It was a bitter conclusion to a season that ended with a somewhat disappointing 14th position in a campaign of transition after Gerrard succeeded the sacked Dean Smith in November.

Gerrard, however, has made no secret of his ambition with Philippe Coutinho already signed up for next season. Villa fans have also been assured transfer plans are already in motion backed by equally ambitious owners.

The former Liverpool captain and Rangers manager has created a good impression but you suspect the serious rebuilding in just about to begin.