Pickford and Gordon picked out by Garth

Pickford: He kept a clean sheet but I don't know how he did it.

The Everton keeper made two of the most remarkable saves to clinch a vital victory for the Toffees.

He was forced to sprint across his goal line before diving to make the most miraculous double-handed save I've seen since Gordon Banks saved Pele's header in the 1970 World Cup.

Jordan Pickford, now fired up, spread himself in order to block a shot which almost knocked him out and would have put other mere mortals in the Royal Infirmary.

This was an inspired performance by the England number one.

Everton would have been in a perilous position had they lost to Chelsea so Pickford has given Toffees boss Frank Lampard a lifeline.

Gordon: One of their brightest contributors to the win was Anthony Gordon.

He was unlucky not to make my team last week against Liverpool but after another impressive performance in the extraordinary win over Chelsea, Gordon couldn't be overlooked again.

