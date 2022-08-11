Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

In the past twenty-six years, Chelsea have finished above Spurs in the Premier League on all but three occasions.

First, in 2012 when the Blues won their first Champions League title and eliminated Tottenham from a place in the following season's competition in the process. Then in 2016 when the team finished nowhere but denied the North London club a first league title since the 1960s through a late Eden Hazard equaliser in a famously bad tempered 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. And then, most recently in 2017-18, in Antonio Conte's final season at Chelsea. The Blues "only" managed an FA Cup win that year.

That Antonio Conte is in the opposing dugout in his first full season at Spurs is the only reason our rivals could possibly finish above Chelsea. Tottenham have bought well and Conte is the master at drilling his teams into effective units. With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in attack they could conceivably outscore the Blues this year.

But this is Spurs we're talking about and Chelsea have the better defence, a must when it comes to consistency in the league.

In more ways than one, Chelsea are behind Tottenham in both preparation and new signings at the moment, with the Blues far from finished in the transfer market. Combine that with a more hectic schedule given European commitments and a larger percentage of first-team players likely heading to the World Cup later this year and it could be close at times, but ultimately I think only one of the two teams can win the title, and therefore finish ahead of the other. And that team is Chelsea.

Spurs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

I believe I can confidently argue that Spurs will finish above Chelsea this season.

Let's look at form and when Antonio Conte was hired, we were 10 points behind Chelsea and finished the season three points behind. If that form was extrapolated for a full season we would have finished ahead of Chelsea.

Conte not only improved our performance, but has strengthened and enhanced the squad. Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski effortlessly slotted into the starting line-up and continued to impress in the opening game of the season. I have high hopes that the summer signings (Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet) will follow suit.

In addition to the depth of his squad, Conte has had the benefit of a full pre-season, which was demanding to say the least. We're already seeing some benefits, like names on the score sheet other than Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.

Meanwhile at Chelsea, there's significant turmoil post Abramovich, with senior board and staff members gone. Senior players (Rudiger, Christensen, Lukaku), have left and their replacements will need time to bed in.

There are no guarantees in football of course, but my feeling is, things will swing in Tottenham's favour.

