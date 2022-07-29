'Not enough initiative from Motherwell'

Motherwell's Europa Conference League campaign is over after a second qualifying round loss to Sligo Rovers, who won both legs for a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Former Motherwell players Pat Nevin and Owen Coyle gave their reaction to Thursday's 2-0 loss in Sligo on the BBC's Scottish football podcast.

"For the most part, they didn't offer that much," said Nevin. "Second half, there was a little period. They created one or two. It would've been unfair on Sligo Rovers [had Motherwell scored], let's be fair about it.

"[Motherwell] didn't deserve to get anything out of the game. They didn't show enough initiative, there wasn't a great deal of creativity. They don't looked as if they're working that well as a unit."

And Coyle commented: "I'm absolutely gutted for Motherwell. I'm gutted for Graeme Alexander. There are ways to lose games and that's not one of them, what we've seen there. I think his players have let him down tonight. Players need to take accountability and responsibility.

"That's a disappointing night because Motherwell at their best should've been good enough to win that tie. They've not done enough over the two legs. It was a winnable tie, let's be honest."