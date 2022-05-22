Chelsea 2-1 Watford: Big summer ahead for Blues as Hodgson bids farewell

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Having secured third place courtesy of Thursday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester, Thomas Tuchel made five changes to his starting line-up against the Hornets, handing Kenedy a long-awaited Premier League return for the club and Saul Niguez his first top-flight start since March.

Kenedy repaid his manager’s faith with a lively first-half performance, setting up Kai Havertz’s opener and carving out another opportunity for the German forward late in the first half, which came back off the crossbar.

Dan Gosling’s first Premier League goal for Watford appeared to have earned the visitors a point near the end of a poor second half, but Ross Barkley’s first goal of the season – on his 100th appearance for the club – gave the Blues victory in front of prospective new owner Todd Boehly.

With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave in the summer, and Spain internationals Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso linked with Barcelona, Tuchel is expecting "open and honest" conversations with Boehly before a big summer for the club.

Outgoing Watford boss Roy Hodgson, meanwhile, will have enjoyed his team's second-half showing at Stamford Bridge but it was not enough to earn the Hornets a hard-earned point in front of his successor Rob Edwards.

Hodgson, 74, said earlier this month he was planning to retire after leaving Watford - and although he stopped short of ruling out ever returning, he suggested after this game that he would be calling it a day.