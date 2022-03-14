BBC Sport

This week's football commentaries

There is plenty of football for you to sink your teeth into this week with Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League action all on the agenda and BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and online will have you covered:

Monday, 14 March

  • Crystal Palace v Man City (20:00) - 5 Live

Tuesday, 15 March

  • Manchester United v Atletico Madrid (20:00) - 5 Live

Wednesday, 16 March

  • Arsenal v Liverpool (20:15) - 5 Live

  • Lille v Chelsea (20:00) - Sports Extra

Friday, 18 March

  • Wolves v Leeds (20:00) - 5 Live

Saturday, 19 March

  • Middlesbrough v Chelsea (17:15) - Sports Extra

Sunday, 20 March

  • Crystal Palace v Everton (12:30) - 5 Live

  • Leicester v Brentford (14:00) - Online

  • Southampton v Manchester City (15:00) - 5 Live

  • Tottenham v West Ham (16:30) - 5 Live

All times are GMT