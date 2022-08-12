Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City face Bournemouth in their first home game of the season.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips will miss the game with some niggles, while defender Aymeric Laporte remains out. Cole Palmer is a doubt with a foot injury.

Erling Haaland can still improve and become a better player as he is only 22, and no player at that age - apart from maybe Lionel Messi - is the finished article.

Guardiola said new £11m signing Sergio Gomez will stay with the club and be part of his squad this season, having agreed a fee with Anderlecht.

He admitted games against newly promoted sides like Bournemouth are more difficult early in the season, as they still feel good from the previous campaign and have nothing to lose.

He added that City's Premier League rivalry with Liverpool is an honour and has helped them become better.

You can hear commentary of Manchester City v Bournemouth from 15:00 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio Manchester

Follow Friday's Premier League manger news conferences here