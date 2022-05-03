Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

In 2022, Joe Gomez has featured in 10 matches - and in truth he's barely put a foot wrong.

The Englishman, still only 24 years old remember, is our fourth-choice centre-back, but you won't find a stronger defender so far down his club's pecking order anywhere on the planet.

Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate take it in turn to partner Virgil van Dijk. Both are taller, better in the air and can match Gomez for pace, but the former Charlton Athletic man's current role is symbolic of the incredible strength in depth at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

Against Newcastle, Gomez covered for Trent Alexander-Arnold and shone. He handles the ball like a central midfielder and is adept at the long, raking passes associated with the Liverpool right-back spot. He's not Trent, but who is? As a back-up right-back he's invaluable, especially considering it's not even his natural position.

Gomez may seek pastures new and more minutes come the summer, but hopefully Klopp can convince him of his importance. A gifted player who has never let anyone down. Champions need plenty of professionals in the Gomez mould.