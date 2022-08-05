Nottingham Forest signing Southampton striker Che Adams would be a "gamble", according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Scotland international Adams, 26, has scored 20 goals in 96 Premier League games for the Saints and is currently being linked with the Reds.

Forest have already signed 12 players since their promotion.

"Che Adams is not an elite level striker at Premier League level. Southampton are willing to let him go, which would tell its own story, but he has got more of a track record of scoring goals in the Premier League than anybody at Forest, with the exception of Jesse Lingard," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily.

"I can see why they would do it. It’s a gamble but one newly promoted teams need to make.

"Forest aren’t taking any prisoners. I look at the amount they're spending and it makes me concerned.

"We’ve seen it with Fulham when they spent over £100m and were relegated. I think Forest are going to spend more than that. Steve Cooper got that team promoted a certain way with a certain culture. Are they going to lose that dressing room spirit by signing a load of new players?

"Brentford showed if you keep what you have when you go up you’re more likely to stay up."

Listen to Friday's Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds