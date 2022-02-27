West Ham v Wolves: Confirmed team news
West Ham boss David Moyes makes two changes from the side that drew against Newcastle last weekend as Manuel Lanzini and Ben Johnson come in for Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma.
Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko has been given some time off in the wake of the conflict in his home country.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.
Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Perkins.
Wolves make five changes to the side that began their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Thursday. Nelson Semedo misses out with a hamstring injury and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Joao Moutinho all drop to the bench.
That means Ki-Jana Hoever, Marcal, Francisco Trincao, Fabio Silva and Leander Dendoncker all start.
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Marcal, Neves, Dendoncker, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Hwang.
Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Boly, Jonny, Moutinho, Cundle.