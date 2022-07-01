Chelsea's England Under-19 captain Harvey Vale says club colleague Mason Mount has given him inspiration for Friday's European Championship final against Israel.

Mount was named Uefa Player of the Tournament five years ago when he, along with Reece James, won the trophy in Portugal.

Since then, he has established himself in the senior squads of Chelsea and England, a path that Vale no doubt wishes to follow.

"I remember watching this tournament when I was 14 and watching them win, dreaming of one day playing in this tournament myself," he told Chelsea's official website, external.

"We saw Mason at St George’s Park a couple of weeks back when we had our pre-camp and he gave me some words of advice on how to deal with the pressure, the tournament and stuff like that. He’s been good to me."

Vale has made five appearances for the Blues and is joined in the England U19 side by Chelsea team-mates Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Bashir Humphreys.

Watch the final from 19:00 BST on Friday live on the BBC Sport website and app