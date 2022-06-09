Lacazette will be remembered fondly as he returns to Lyon

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

When Alexandre Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017, it finally felt like a statement of intent from the club - splashing out to get the goalscorer they had been chasing for a number of seasons.

And it couldn't have started any better for the Frenchman, his first competitive goal coming just 40 seconds into his Premier League debut.

He scored 17 goals in all competitions in his initial season at Emirates Stadium and followed that up with 19 goals the following year, earning the fans' player of the year award.

His relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a joy for fans to see as the pair flourished both on and off the pitch.

While Aubameyang played out on the left, Lacazette stayed central and was vital in creating space, the pair proving pivotal in Arsenal making the 2019 Europa League final.

However, despite finishing the 2020-21 season as the club's top goalscorer in the league, it felt like Lacazette's goalscoring touch had faded.

His leadership qualities were always evident, though, often operating as the club's vice-captain and a real voice for the players. This was most clear when Aubameyang was dropped from the team because of disciplinary issues and eventually sold.

Lacazette would take on the role of club captain in the interim - and his wild celebrations when Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 at home showed his passion for the club.

As he re-joins his former side Lyon, Lacazette will be fondly remembered as an FA Cup winner and for his work rate, that relationship with Aubameyang and being a leader as Arsenal built a foundation of young stars in recent seasons.