Connolly joins Venezia on loan
- Published
Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has joined Serie B side Venezia on a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old made six appearances for Albion in 2021-22, spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.
Good luck to Aaron Connolly, who will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Serie B side @VeneziaFC_EN. 🇮🇹— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2022
🤝 @FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
