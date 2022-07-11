Who is Brentford new boy Hickey?
Has Brentford boss Thomas Frank pulled off another masterstroke with the signing of Scotland prodigy Aaron Hickey from Bologna?
Hickey has been highly regarded since he broke through at Hearts in 2019, with ex-Scotland manager Craig Levein revealing to BBC Sport two years ago that Celtic had tried to sign their former youth player "five or six times".
Linked with Bayern Munich and a host of other European heavyweights in 2020, Hickey chose to try his luck in Serie A with Bologna and his stock has continued to rise.
Adept with both feet, Hickey is equally comfortable at right- and left-back, while his dribbling ability helps him pose a threat further forward as a winger.
It is unusual for a Scot to head to Italy - indeed, before Hickey, only three had played in Serie A (Denis Law, Joe Jordan and Graeme Souness) - but the 20-year-old has thrived under Sinisa Mihajlovic.
After a shoulder injury cut short his first year, he made 36 appearances for Bologna last season, scoring five goals.
As a result, he has caught the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke in 2022 and has made four appearances for his country, including the World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Ukraine.