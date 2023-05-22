'Relentless' Main had Celtic defence in a spin - McFadden

Sportscene pundit James McFadden has praised Curtis Main's desire and determination after the striker scored twice in St Mirren's 2-2 draw with Celtic on Saturday.

Main netted two first half goals to send Stephen Robinson's side in ahead at half-time, but Callum McGregor's late strike ensured the spoils were shared.

Main, though, did have a number of glaring opportunities for a hat-trick, something the former Scotland international said the striker "wouldn't have been thinking about before the game".

"He was just relentless with the way that he worked and caused defenders problems," McFadden said on Saturday's highlights show.

"Sometimes that’s why you get opportunities, the way you read the balls, he gambles and he shows composure.

"His hard work is what sets the tone for him getting his opportunities, as all good strikers do.

"He’s shown his quality with the finishes and the chances that he’s getting due to the way he adjusts his positioning."