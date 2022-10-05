A﻿listair Magowan, BBC Sport

Newcastle's Saudi Arabian owners said they had an offer to buy a 30% stake in a Premier League club for £700m before taking over at St James' Park.

Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund and Newcastle chair Yasir al Rumayyan made the claim on the Thamaniya TV channel in Saudi Arabia.

He also said the fund considered buying clubs in Italy and France before it purchased 80% of Newcastle for £305m last October.

Al-Rumayyan said: “We looked at it from a financial perspective. It wasn’t the first offer we got regarding a football team.

“For example, in the UK there was a team that approached us on the basis that we take 30% of the ownership, and we don’t interfere at all in terms of managing the club, for £700m.

“Then we bought Newcastle, who offered us 100% of the ownership.

“We bought the whole team for $350m (£305m), instead of only having 30% in another team for £700m.”

The PIF first agreed a deal to buy Newcastle in 2020 but it was held up by its links to the Saudi state. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also the chair of PIF.

The sale was finally approved by the Premier League in 2021 after legally binding assurances the state would not control the club.

Al Rumayyan, who is yet to do an interview in the UK since becoming St James' Park chair, said he also wanted to replicate the potential of Chelsea's value at Newcastle.

“You can see Chelsea was sold for $3.5bn [to a consortium led by American Todd Boehly]," Al Rumayyan said. "So, my potential now is to go from £350m to at least $3.5bn."