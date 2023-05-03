Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

How do you solve a problem like the Chelsea number nine position?

The Blues' abject 3-1 defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday highlighted once again their distinct lack of firepower upfront.

With just one goal scored in the Premier League under interim head coach Frank Lampard so far, the interim boss decided to gamble and bring centre-forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in from the start at the Emirates.

No doubt Lampard hoped playing against his former side would spur on the Gabon international, but it proved fruitless as he suffered the ignominy of being substituted at half time.

The striker's heatmap showed just how little impact he had in the first 45 minutes, spending most of his time kicking-off from the centre circle as the Gunners ran riot.