Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Things could be worse.

Ten years ago tomorrow, Wolves lost at Brighton and were relegated to League One. If you had been told then, that Wolves would get to Europe first, you would have guessed that the team bus must have turned the wrong way when they got to the Pier.

But, outside the gilded few, clubs in English football rise and fall, better times come if you hang around long enough. Had Wolves not crash-landed in the third tier that day in 2013, perhaps Kenny Jackett would not have come to straighten things out, perhaps Fosun would not have chosen Wolves, perhaps there would have been no Nuno Espirito Santo, no Ruben Neves, no Europa League and no Julen Lopetegui.

So, some perspective. It is not time to overreact. Last weekend, Bournemouth floored Leeds, Leicester and Everton tripped each other up, and everyone else below Wolves lost. You have to eat quite a lot of cheese before bedtime to imagine Wolves relegated so it will not, in that sense, be such a costly defeat, although the supporters who travelled to watch might disagree.

However, that does not mean it was a defeat without consequences. Of all its alarming factors, perhaps the worst was Wolves’ inability to put a lid on the damage. At this level, clubs usually cut their losses once a heavy defeat is inevitable, even if it makes for a dour second half. Lopetegui switched from a back four to a back three or five, but soon it felt like they might as well have formed a circle, so completely did Brighton scramble their signals.

Those who only watch Wolves at Molineux must have been shocked as of late Wolves have been generally been hard to play through. The mishap against Leeds on 18 March was the exception – they have not conceded at home since. At Brighton though, they appeared a team whose season could not end soon enough.

If they have the same air when neighbours Aston Villa pop round on Saturday, public demand for wholesale squad changes this summer will grow.

