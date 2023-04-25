Jamie Beatson, weareperth.co.uk, external

The new era began on Saturday - perhaps not with a bang as we might have hoped but maybe just with a glimmer of hope.

We didn’t give up many chances against Hibs and most importantly we created some good openings of our own. There couldn’t have been too many complaints if one of our second-half efforts had found its way into the net.

Our post-split fixtures don’t look too kind, however.

We start against an in-form Dundee United team before facing probably the best side in the bottom six right now, Motherwell, the following Saturday.

A third trip to Kilmarnock of the season then follows. That is a tough run of fixtures for a team that hasn’t won for quite some time.