Michael Emons, BBC Sport at Villa Park

Visitors Fulham can be forgiven for being a bit envious of Aston Villa's position.

Having won the Championship in 2021-22, Marco Silva's side have been superb at the higher level and, as recently as mid-February, were sixth - but this was their fifth loss in seven matches to end their own European hopes.

Ninth-placed Fulham are still aiming for their first top-10 finish in the top flight since 2011-12 and Silva will still be proud of how his side have performed in difficult circumstances.

They were still without top goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as he serves an eight-game ban for pushing the referee during their FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United in March.

The Cottagers suffered further blows as midfielder Willian, who had been named in the starting line-up, had to pull out just before kick-off and winger Harry Wilson limping off with an injury in the 16th minute.

Did you know?