Nottingham Forest 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at the City Ground

Brighton have made an art form of recruiting young players from South America and in Facundo Buonanotte, they have unearthed another potential star.

The 18-year-old joined the Seagulls from Rosario in January and whilst his development has been carefully handled by Roberto de Zerbi, he did not look out of place on his first league start.

In truth, he couldn't have been given an easier opportunity to score on his debut but it could also be argued it was only a tap-in because he had moved into the right area to profit from Keylor Navas spilling Solly March's shot.

He might have had a second but unselfishly chose to set up Kaoru Mitoma as he ran through on Navas when the scores were level. The Japan star failed to covert and the miss ultimately proved pivotal.

As for Buonanotte, amid a belief that Alejandro Garnacho will snub the FA Cup final to report for World Under-20 Championship duty with Argentina next month, it will be interesting to see what choice the Brighton youngster makes.