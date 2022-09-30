Connor Barron is nearing an Aberdeen return but Saturday's game comes too soon for the midfielder while defender Liam Scales and midfielder Leighton Clarkson are suspended. Callum Roberts is the Dons' only other absentee.

Kilmarnock defender Ash Taylor returns from suspension and should face his former team while the visitors have two or three other fitness concerns.

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past nine Scottish Premiership matches against Kilmarnock, who have lost each of their past three away meetings with the Dons.